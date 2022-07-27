Digital Health Market Size 2022-2027: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Digital Health Market Size

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital health market to reach US$ 881 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.14% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the digital health industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on digital health market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Informed covered in the report:

Historical market data from 2016-2021

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market

Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market/requestsample

The global digital health market reached a value of US$ 289 Billion in 2021. Digital health is the integration of electronic communications and information technology with various healthcare processes. It includes medical wearables, healthcare analytics, telehealth, digital healthcare systems such as EHR and EMR medical apps, etc. Digital health aims to enhance disease management, patient care, and the overall healthcare experience. It enables healthcare providers to prepare a diagnosis history by accessing health records, reduce the need for duplicate tests, make efficient decisions, etc. Digital health facilitates the identification of new illnesses and the worsening of existing ailments while also lowering healthcare costs. Owing to these benefits, it finds both non-clinical and clinical applications across the medical industry.

Digital Health Market Trends:

Rising advancements in the healthcare IT infrastructure and the adoption of cloud-based storage systems by professionals are driving the digital health market. Doctors are increasingly utilizing numerous smart devices, such as tablets and smartphones, to monitor and track the patient’s health. Additionally, significant developments in storage and processing technologies have made computing resources more efficient, affordable, and accessible. Moreover, rising government support and the implementation of various policies to encourage the adoption of digital health solutions are bolstering the market growth. Numerous other factors, such as the rising healthcare expenditure levels, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, are anticipated to fuel the global market further in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital health market to reach US$ 881 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.14% during 2022-2027.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1651&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

iHealth Lab Inc.

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

AirStrip Technologies

Qualcomm Technologies

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Kininklijke Philips N.V.

LifeWatch AG

Biotelemetry Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Omron Healthcare

Athenahealth Inc.

AT&T

Market Segmentation:

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Type:

Telehealth

Medical Wearables

EMR/EHR Systems

Medical Apps

Healthcare Analytics

Others

Market Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Service

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-health-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-natural-pet-food-market

Healthcare It Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

Home Fitness Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-fitness-equipment-market

H1n1 Vaccines Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

Bioinformatics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioinformatics-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.