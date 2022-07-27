Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the humic based biostimulants market size is expected to grow from $497.52 million in 2021 to $570.12 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The global humic based biostimulant market size is expected to grow to $861.32 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9%. An increase in the demand for the adoption of sustainable solutions in farming is driving the humic based biostimulants market growth.

The humic-based biostimulants market consists of sales humic-based biostimulants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide humic-based biostimulants. Biostimulants are substances applied to plants to enhance nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance, and increase crop quality traits. Humic-based biostimulants are commonly used in horticulture.

Global Humic Based Biostimulants Market Trends

Innovations in humic-based biostimulants such as chelation with different minerals are shaping the humic-based biostimulants market. Companies across the globe are working on a wide variety of agricultural solutions with chelated additional minerals to enhance the nutraceutical nature of crops and plants.

Global Humic Based Biostimulants Market Segments

The global humic based biostimulants market is segmented:

By Type: Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Potassium Humate

By Type of Formulation: Liquid, Water-Soluble Granules, Water-Soluble Powders

By Mode of Application: Agriculture, Cereals, Fiber Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds

By End-User: Farmers, Related Industries, Research Institutes

By Geography: The global humic based biostimulants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Syngenta Group, Biolchim S.P.A, FMC Corporation, Haifa Group, UPL Limited, Bayer AG, Sikko Industries Ltd, Humintech Gmbh, Promisol, and Novihum Technologies Gmbh.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

