Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Low Temperature Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Low Temperature Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Low Temperature Powder Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the low temperature powder coatings market size is expected to grow from $2.46 million in 2021 to $2.62 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. As per TBRC’s low temperature powder coatings market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $3.09 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%. The increase in the need for lower curing temperatures and less curing time contributed to the low temperature powder coatings market growth.

The low-temperature powder coatings market consists of sales of low-temperature powder coatings and related services. Low-temperature powder coatings cure at significantly lower temperatures than normal powder coatings. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market Trends

Companies in the low-temperature powder coating market are focussing on developing advanced biobased powder coating technologies that that can be used in multiple powder coating systems.

Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market Segments

By Resin: Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyester and Polyester Hybrids, Epoxy and Epoxy Hybrids, Others

By Substrate Type: Non-Metal, Metal

By End-User Industry: Furniture, Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Retail, Electronics, Medical, Others

By Geography: The global low temperature powder coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: PPG Industries, AkzoNobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun A/S, Teknos Group, Tulip Paints, Protech Powder Coatings, Platinum Phase SDN, CIN Industrial Coatings, and Keyland Polymer.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

