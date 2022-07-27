At a 21.1% Growth Rate: Mobile Security Market Generating Revenue of $22.1 billion by 2030

Mobile Security Market Report

Growth in use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in phone security applications would open new opportunities in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in online mobile payment and increase in security need from adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) have boosted the growth of the global mobile security market. The global mobile security industry was accounted for $3.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Key industry players such as - Apple Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Broadcom Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machine Corporation, Mobileiron, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and VMware, Inc.

By region, the global mobile security industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of mobile technologies and societal trends. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase use and reliance on mobile devices and surge in BTOD trends.

By operating system, the android segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global mobile security market, as android is the most adaptive operating system because of the efficient working and application appearance in the smartphone and tablets market. However, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, as operating system offers security multitasking and supports specialized input devices.

By end user, the individuals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, as the security solutions provided for individual use allow to restore data to any subsequent device, regardless of operating system. However, the enterprises segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global mobile security market, as enterprise users demand security solutions that ensure the security of each document and data file whilst allowing users to remain productive and collaborative in much-secured way.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market due to increase in number of mobile hackings, data theft, and other mobile-related crimes

• Moreover, the number of smartphone users increased during the pandemic, which benefited the demand for mobile security in order to keep personal data and other details safe from hackers.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

