Shopkhoj presents a guide to some Wholesale Shopping Markets in India

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like Outlet Malls in several western countries, India offers something unique & distinct to shoppers looking for bargain prices. Known as “Wholesale markets”, these markets are where retailers go to shop. Wholesalers buy in bulk and distribute their products to retailers in large quantities. These markets are extremely popular for the vast range of goods they offer at bargain prices. While wholesalers do not normally deal directly with consumers, wholesale markets in India offer consumers an opportunity to shop directly at wholesale prices.

The prices offered at these markets are generally lower than at retails stores and malls, since there are no markups added on by the retailer. They also generally do not require the consumer to buy in bulk, giving the consumer the best of both worlds (wholesale and retail). These markets are easily accessible as they are situated within the city limits, unlike most Outlet Malls.

Most big cities in India boast fantastic wholesale markets, offering the savvy consumer more options to get quality products at lower prices. Below we highlight some of the best wholesale markets in India.

Markets in Delhi

Gandhi Nagar Market – Shastri Park & Nirman Vihar

This is Asia’s biggest cloth market. There are streets, lanes & by lanes offering a wide and dizzying array of fabrics, textiles, and garments in a wide range of materials. Options offered include everything from bridal dresses to causal clothes. One can shop for ready-made salwar suits, woolen jackets, cardigans & children’s clothes and all available at unbelievably low prices.

Chandni Chowk – This historical market place in Old Delhi sits in front of the Red Fort,built by Emperor Shah Jahan in 1632.

Known for its variety of goods available, it is also known for being home to several notable restaurants. Offerings that this wholesale market is particularly known for include -Dry fruits, electronic & electrical goods, books, wedding invitations and trousseau boxes, wedding dresses & accessories, range of fabrics & silver jewellery. One can treat one’s senses further by sampling and shopping for attar or local perfumes.

Nehru Place in Delhi is another popular wholesale market for fabrics. You can shop for gorgeous designer fabrics & furnishings too. The market is also popular for electronic goods.

Markets in Chennai

Parry’s corner is one of the most important market areas in Chennai. It is named after a Welsh businessman who started an enterprise, Parry & Co in 1789. Some of the best buys are glass bangles, imported fabrics & cosmetics, toys, cycles, plumbing and construction materials & utensils.

Sowcarpet, located in the northern part of Chennai is known for its bustling range of wholesale markets. This market is known for its shops and outlets selling a wide range of ready to wear offerings as well as for the amazing array of bridal lehengas.

Markets in Mumbai

Mangaldas Market in Mumbai is best known for ready to wear garments. The Bhuleshwar Market is known for its beautiful collection of ethnic outfits including bridal wear dresses. Similarly the Mulji Jetha Market (MJ Market)is well known for a variety of fabrics .Hindmata & Gandhi Market are also popular for ethnic & imported fabrics. Linking Road in Bandra is the go to market for shoes & accessories at reasonable prices

Markets in Bangalore

The Chikpet Market is considered to have been around for more than 400 years. It is best known for ready-made garments & sarees. The National Market is a popular wholesale market for a variety of products including household utensils, fabrics & ready to wear garments, branded goods & accessories too.

Markets in Kolkata

Gariahat is a very popular market for a variety of products such as clothing, handicrafts & accessories. Burra Bazar is popular for sarees & imitation jewellery. The Chandni Chowk Market is known for electronic goods and Naveen Mangla Haat is popular for ready to wear graments.

Wholesale markets offer consumers a unique and rewarding experience by combining variety, quality and prices that are easy on the wallet. Since these markets cater to a wide range of retailers, the range of goods as well as offering within product categories is not available at the typical retail stores. The quality of the offerings is the same as one would get at the retailers since this is where the retailers get their products from. Prices offered at these markets are wholesale prices without the retail markups – making them much easier on the wallet.

