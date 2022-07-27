Acoustic Camera Market Report 2021-2026, Industry Share, Size, Growth Analysis, Forecast

Acoustic Camera Market

The global acoustic camera market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

An acoustic camera or acoustic beam forming arrays refers to an imaging device that is used to detect, locate, identify, and categorize the sources. It also enables the user to visualize different sound sources at different frequencies and source strengths. An acoustic camera is an innovative way of painting a picture of the sound and its various intensities by calling signals and processing the location of the sound source to form an image.



Acoustic Camera Market Trends:

The global acoustic camera market is primarily driven by itsincreasing applications across diverse industries. It is increasingly employed to combat noise pollution across metropolitan cities. In addition to this, the camera is also used in mapping rocks and identifying faults in machinery and mechanical parts. Besides this, the utilization of acoustic camerain oil and gas and power generation projects is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, an acoustic camera enables live measurement with far-field beamforming and near-field holography measurement for detailed analysis of noise radiating from its source at a given frequency. Moreover, stringent safety government regulations regarding noise pollutionand the increasing use of cameras in advanced non-destructive testing NDT equipment significantly impact the market growth.

Acoustic Camera Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Brüel & Kjær (Spectris Plc), CAE Software & Systems GmbH, gfai tech GmbH, Microflown Technologies, Norsonic AS, Polytec GmbH, Siemens AG, Signal Interface Group, SINUS Messtechnik GmbH, SM Instruments and Sorama.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on array type, measurement type, application and end use.

Breakup by Array Type:

2D

3D

Breakup by Measurement Type:

Far Field

Near Field

Breakup by Application:

Noise Source Detection

Leak Detection

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Aerospace and Defense

Infrastructure

Energy and Power

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

