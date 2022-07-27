Virtual Private Server Market Grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026 | Focus On Top Companies, Region & Opportunities

Virtual Private Server Market

Integration of Machine learning and AI with VPS is projected to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in security concerns among organizations, improved customization, scalability, and downtime, increase in adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises, and reduction in overall hardware requirement in data centers fuel the growth of the global virtual private server market.

The global virtual private server market is analyzed across type, operating system, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, the managed VPS segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2019 to 2026. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.5% by 2026.

Key market players such as - DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, IBM, United Internet AG, InMotion Hosting, Liquid Web, OVH, and Rackspace US, Inc.

The global virtual private server market ﻿was estimated at $2.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $8.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2018, generating more than half of the global virtual private server market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 18.9% by 2026.

Covid-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to decrease in the production of the virtual private server machines that enable users to attach or detach hardware components as per the needs and business size.

• However, the market is projected to recoup soon with the relaxations imposed on the existing rules & regulations and the mass rollout of vaccinations in several countries across the world.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

