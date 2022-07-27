Israel Fitness Equipment Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6.3% on the basis of Revenue in between 2021-2026: Ken Research

Israel Fitness Equipment Industry Research Report Covers Fitness Equipment Industry In Israel, Fitness Equipment Industry Israel, Fitness Equipment Industry Market, Fitness Equipment Industry Research Report Israel, Fitness Equipment Manufacturing Companies Market, Fitness Equipment Market Analysis Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Competition Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Demand Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Future Outlook Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Growth Israel, Fitness Equipment Market In Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Major Players Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Research Report Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Revenue Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Sales Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Share Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Size Israel, Hilton Hotels Market, Holmes Place Market, Hotel and Resorts Market.

Entry of low budget international fitness chains and attractive fitness schemes offered by those brands will gain traction among the people for following various fitness regimes and contributing in increasing the offline memberships rate in fitness centers

Consumers shifting preference towards availing digital fitness services followed by the advent of COVID-19 will positively contribute in accelerating the demand of home-based fitness equipment such as yoga mats, resistance bands and dumbbells along with exercise bike, elliptical and treadmills in coming years

Due to the changing lifestyle and influence from TV and internet, youth in the country is becoming more aware about their health and fitness, which will into regular visits to fitness centers and indulging into some kind of physical activity.

Multi-club Memberships

Members are no longer committed to a single facility but are, instead, leveraging the assets of multiple facilities to pursue their fitness and wellness goals which will lead to demand of various fitness equipment. To stay above competition, fitness and health clubs will develop innovative solutions and exercise models to retain and grow customer bases. As a result, gyms will take advantage of this to reach out to members.

Wellness Tourism Industry will tract tourist to follow fitness regimes

With Israel emerging as the major leisure and entertainment hub a massive growth will be seen in the wellness tourism industry wherein tourist will be concerned in maintaining their daily fitness routine during their stay in Israel. Therefore, set-up more organized fitness centers will be visualized over the coming years with high standard fitness services and quality equipment’s to be offered to tourists.

Hybrid Clubs are the future

In upcoming future, the market will be driven by the hybrid clubs which are not only equipped with latest fitness equipment but will also offer bundled wellness services such as spa therapies, beauty services and salon services under a single roof. Collaboration of fitness centers with corporates, encourages businesses to promote health and fitness levels of their employees are expected to increase revenues for fitness clubs and fitness equipment industry. It is also expected that the trend of 24-hour franchisee gym center will evolve in Israel acquiring a new group of working population in fitness centers therefore increasing the demand of high-tech enabled fitness equipment.

Growing Working Age Population and lifestyle diseases

Around 25.0% of the population in Israel, majorly comprising of age group 25-40 years (working age population) suffers from lifestyle diseases which will spur in upcoming years due to unhealthy lifestyle and eating patterns making it mandatory for them to avail fitness services and invest 3-8 hours/week doing exercise.Also consumers belonging to this age group in Israel are health conscious individuals who in order to maintain physical health resort to various fitness related activities such as cycling, walking and gymming among others. With the rise in awareness on the importance of physical health, the demand for high end fitness equipment will witness a surge driven by consumers belonging to this age group

The future of Fitness Equipment Market is closely knit with expanding virtual fitness equipment market

The expanding virtual fitness market will spur the demand for high-quality fitness equipment that can be easily installed at homes. Busy working professionals prefer to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercising in the comfort of their homes and as per convenience. In response to the growing home fitness equipment industry, market players are launching digitally connected solutions for consumers. Consumers are leveraging the benefits of digitally connected fitness equipment to enjoy a personalized training experience through online workout classes.

The publication titled “ Israel Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by increase in commercial gyms and home fitness due to growing awareness towards a healthy lifestyle and impetus by the government to promote health and fitness ” provides a comprehensive analysis of the fitness equipment industry. The report covers various aspects including fitness equipment industry market size on the basis of on the basis revenue, market overview, value chain analysis, ecosystem, operating model, gym joining decision making parameters, SWOT analysis, major trends and developments, government initiatives promoting health awareness, and impact of COVID-19. Insights on competitive landscape of fitness equipment industry, list of major distributors in Israel, and company profile of major players along-with cross comparison between fitness equipment distributors operating in the ecosystem on the basis of company overview, revenue generated, countries served, product portfolio, revenue streams, type of customers, serviced offered, strengths, weaknesses, major clientele and key partnerships is also covered in the report. The report also covers trade scenario of fitness equipment (by imports and exports of fitness equipment from major countries), along-with end user analysis of demand side highlighting key demand clusters on the basis of region, customer decision making factors in joining fitness centers, target and service addressable market of Israel health and fitness industry. Further report also focuses on the Israel Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation by Type of End User (Commercial Fitness Centers & Health Clubs, Universities, Office & Hotels) By Value (In USD Mn), By Location of Manufacturing (Import and Domestic Manufacturing) By Value (In USD Mn). Israel Fitness Equipment Market report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue by 2026, and analysts’ take on the future highlighting the major opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in Israel Fitness Equipment Industry

Israel Fitness Equipment Market

By Type of End User

Commercial Fitness Centers & Health Clubs

Universities

Office & Hotels

By Foreign and Domestic Manufacturing

Foreign

Domestic

Israel Offline Fitness Market Assessment

Commercial (Exclusive/Boutique Centers, Popular Fitness Centers, and Local Gyms & Fitness Clubs)

Hotels and Resorts (5 Star Hotels & Resorts, 4 Star Hotels & Resorts, and 3 Star Hotels & Resorts or Less)

Universities

Fitness Equipment Import and Export Scenario on the basis of Revenue, By Country, 2016-2020

Economic Impact of Fitness Centers in Israel (Direct and Indirect)

Key Demand Clusters for Fitness Equipment, By Region, 2021

Israel Fitness and Health Industry

Target Addressable Market and Service Addressable Market in Israel Health and Fitness Industry

Key Target Audience:-

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Equipment Retailers and Importers

Commercial and Private Fitness Centers

Hotels & Resorts

Government Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTUwNTY4

Associations

AGSO (Association of Gym and Studio Owners)

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Socio Demographic and Economic Outlook of Israel

Overview of Fitness Equipment Market in Israel

Ecosystem of Israel Fitness Equipment Market

Value Chain Analysis of Israel Fitness Equipment Market

Operating Model of Fitness Equipment Distributors in Israel

Israel Fitness Equipment Market Size on the basis of Revenue

Israel Offline Fitness Market Assessment

Israel Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation (By Type of End User, By Domestic and Imported Manufacturing)

SWOT Analysis

Trends and Developments

Government Initiatives in the Fitness Sector

Economic Impact of Fitness Centers in Israel (Direct and Indirect)

Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Industry in Israel

List of Fitness Equipment Distributors in Israel (Year of Establishment, Location, Contact, Mail Id, Country of Operation, and Brand Association)

Cross Comparison of Major Fitness Equipment Distributors in Israel (Year of Establishment, Number of Employees, Countries Served, and Product Portfolio)

Company Profile of Fitness Equipment Distributors in Israel (Company Overview, Type of Customers, Services Offered, Strengths, Weaknesses, Major Clientele, and Key Partnerships, Future Developments)

Identifying the Customer Cohorts in Israel Health and Fitness Market

Customer Decision Making Factors Fitness Centers

Customer Mind-set for Fitness in Israel

Target Addressable Market and Service Addressable Market in Israel Health and Fitness Industry

Analyst Recommendations

Israel Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

