Cannula Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Share, Size, Growth Analysis, Forecast

Cannula Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Cannula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cannula market size reached US$ 138.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 206.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Impact:

Industry Definition and Application:

A cannula refers to a small hollow tube with a retractable and sharp inner core that is inserted into an artery, vein, or body for administering medication and drawing off fluids. It is available in several product variants, including cardiac cannulas, nasal cannulas, vascular cannulas, dermatology cannulas, arthroscopy cannulas, etc. Cannula tubes are extensively used for injecting fillers as it reduces the risk of bleeding and bruising, cause lesser pain, and provide greater flexibility as compared to hypodermic needles. Consequently, they find widespread applications across numerous segments of the healthcare sector, such as hospitals, blood banks, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), laboratories, pathology labs, etc.



Cannula Market Industry Trends and Drivers:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular illnesses, diabetes, obesity, etc., and the elevating number of surgical procedures being performed around the world, are primarily driving the cannula market. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population, and the escalating inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) that ensure less surgical trauma, minimized infection risks, and smaller scars are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the rising popularity of cosmetic surgeries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing advancements in healthcare facilities in the emerging nations and the inflating investment undertaken by leading vendors in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing advanced products such as a bidirectional arterial cannula to reduce the risk of limb ischemia are expected to propel the cannula market over the forecasted period.

Companies Covered

Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Smiths Medical Inc., LivaNova Plc, Teleflex Incorporated and Terumo Corporation

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Cardiac Cannulas

Nasal Cannulas

Vascular Cannulas

Dermatology Cannulas

Arthroscopy Cannulas

Others

Cardiac cannulas currently represent the largest market segment due to the growing global population and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe.

Breakup by Type:

Neonatal Cannulas

Straight Cannulas

Winged Cannula

Wing with Port Cannula

Others

Straight cannulas are the most used variants as they are equipped with an extra sharp needle that makes it easier to insert into veins or arteries.

Breakup by Size:

14G

16G

18G

20G

22G

24G

26G

18 G cannulas account for the majority of the global cannula market share as they are extensively used in hospitals to infuse products and deliver medications.

Breakup by Material:

Plastic (PVC) Cannulas

Silicone Cannulas

Metal Cannulas (Stainless Steel)

Plastic (PVC) cannulas currently hold the largest market share due to their widespread adoption in both in-patient and out-patient procedures.

Breakup by Application:

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oxygen Therapy

General Surgery

Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Hospitals presently dominate the market on account of the rising prevalence of chronic medical disorders and increasing accidents and the hospitalization rate.



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

