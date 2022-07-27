IBA CZ Wins IT Product of the Year by Computerworld
IBA CZ, the development center of IBA Group in the Czech Republic, became a winner of the IT Product of the Year contest organized by Computerworld.
We are very happy that our AFPA product can hold the title IT Product of the Year. Thanks to our well-coordinated team, we managed to become a winner.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA CZ, the development center of IBA Group in the Czech Republic, became a winner of the IT Product of the Year contest organized by Computerworld. For the IT Product 2022, IBA CZ submitted AFPA, a framework for process automation based on microservices. The product that automates and optimizes workflow at enterprises of different sizes was selected a winner in the category Enterprise Software.
Aleš Hojka, Managing Director at IBA CZ & IBA Slovakia, said: “The world of modern technology is rushing forward much faster than other fields. And that´s why we are very happy that our AFPA product can hold the title IT Product of the Year. Thanks to our well-coordinated team, we managed to achieve the title.”
About AFPA
The AFPA product includes a set of predefined microservices and tools for microservice management, as well as configuration and orchestration infrastructure, and strictly defined interfaces, allowing users to create and program agendas of operation, registration, integration, BI, and automation applications in a very short time.
The product is connected to the Microsoft Active Directory and the MS SQL server is used as a database. The solution supports the use of corporate branding and is fully integrated into the MS Active Directory, allowing for a single sign-on.
About Computerworld Contest
IT Product of the Year is a competition conducted by the editors of Computerworld in the Czech Republic with the aim of highlighting the products with features that significantly differentiate them from the competition in each specific category. This year, Computerworld made a decision to give Winner titles to all finalists, as all finalist products were of a very high level and it was very difficult to choose just one winner.
About IBA CZ and IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with nearly 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in Czech Republic, the United States, Germany, Belarus, South Africa, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, and Lithuania. IBA Group founded IBA CZ in Prague in 1999. Eventually, IBA CZ expanded to Brno and Ostrava.
IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
