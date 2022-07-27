Power Bank Market Report 2022-27: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand

Power Bank Market Size

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the power bank market to reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027.

The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the power bank industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on power bank market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview.

The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

The global power bank market reached a value of US$ 9.9 Billion in 2021. Power banks are portable chargers designed to recharge electronic gadgets on-the-go. They can range from slim, pocket-sized devices to larger and higher-capacity chargers, depending on the power requirements of the user. They are compatible with various devices, such as tablets, portable speakers, laptops, mobile phones, cameras, etc. Power banks are usually made from Lithium-Ion (Li-on) and Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po) batteries and are categorized into universal/standard and solar power banks. The universal charger can be charged via conventional USB sources, whereas the solar power banks are charged with both USB chargers and sunlight.

Power Bank Market Trends:

The escalating demand for smartphones and the declining prices of power banks are positively influencing the global market. Additionally, the rising number of new entrants in the industry due to the low capital investment for establishing manufacturing facilities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emergence of power banks as fast-moving consumer electronics has increased the competition among manufacturers to introduce innovative solutions to retain and expand the consumer base. This is further anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the power bank market to reach US$ 15.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Adata Technology Co., Ltd.

Asustek Computer Inc.

Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

Anker Technology Co. Ltd.

Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

UNU Electronics Inc.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Portable Power Banks

Solar Power Banks

Battery Cases

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion

Lithium-Polymer

Breakup by Power Rating:

Below 3,000 mAh

3,001 mAh – 8,000 mAh

8,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

Breakup by Application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Portable Media Devices

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

