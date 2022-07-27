Industrial Gases Market to See Incredible Growth by 2031 | TMR Study

TMR Image

Industrial Gases Market is projected to reach the value of US$ 126.1 bn by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031

According to the analysts of the report, the number of vendors connected to the value chain of the global industrial gases is consistently increasing. This, in turn, is intensifying the competitive landscape.

With the emergence of a number of regional players, the competition entails the pricing of finished products. The report identifies Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquid SA, Praxair Inc., Linde Group, Sig Gases Berhad, BASF SE, Yingde Gases Group Company Limited, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, and Iwatani Corporation as some of the notable names in this fragmented market scenario.

In order to gain higher shares, pricing products at reasonable ranges is not enough. The vendors in this market are also focusing on expanding geographically and managing the lack of production differentiations. Additionally, strengthening of supply chain is expected to help players expand their share in the market.

Based on product type, the TMR report segments the industrial gases market into hydrogen, acetylene, helium, argon, carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen. Currently, the hydrogen segment accounts for the prominent share of the market in terms of demand. Geographically, emerging economies of China, India, and South Korea are expected to help Asia Pacific dominate the global market.

R&D Activities to Produce Lucrative Results

Apart from the sustained demand from prospering end-use industries, the market for industrial gases is poised to gain traction from few new trends, such as increase in research and development activities for new application, inorganic expansion of production capacities of companies, mergers and acquisitions, adoption of integrated distribution channels, and innovation across industrial gas packaging.

The growth in rubber manufacturing, automotive, and packaging industries is also a key driver of the market. On the other hand, stringent regulations that need to be complied with and threat of CO2 emission are retraining the market from attaining greater potential.

Industrial Gases Market Players

Key players profiled in the report are Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Air Liquid SA, Praxair Inc., Linde Group, Sig Gases Berhad, BASF SE, Yingde Gases Group Company Limited, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group GmbH, and Iwatani Corporation. Market shares are fragmented with no company being any close to a position of dominance. Major players are expanding geographically to sustain inflow of demand in a scenario wherein product pricing has become a major aspect.

Global Industrial Gases Market: Segmentation

Industrial Gases Market, by Product Type

Hydrogen

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Helium

Acetylene

Industrial Gases Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

