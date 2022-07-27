Indio Agents Seize 84 Pounds of Meth During Vehicle Stop

INDIO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and an undocumented individual, accused of smuggling narcotics, Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., agents conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10 performed a vehicle stop on a grey 2009 Nissan Maxima, half a mile east of Dillon Road. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team assisted in the vehicle stop and alerted to the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle’s interior, agents discovered a plastic storage container and a backpack located inside of the trunk that contained six cellophane wrapped packages of white powdery substance. The contents of the packages tested positive for 84.02 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $151,236.

Both occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and transported to the Indio Border Patrol station for further processing.

The 48-year-old male driver, 62-year-old female passenger, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. They will be facing federal charges.

