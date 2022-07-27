Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,788 in the last 365 days.

Indio Agents Seize 84 Pounds of Meth During Vehicle Stop

INDIO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and an undocumented individual, accused of smuggling narcotics, Tuesday morning. 

At approximately 8:45 a.m., agents conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10 performed a vehicle stop on a grey 2009 Nissan Maxima, half a mile east of Dillon Road. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team assisted in the vehicle stop and alerted to the vehicle. 

During a search of the vehicle’s interior, agents discovered a plastic storage container and a backpack located inside of the trunk that contained six cellophane wrapped packages of white powdery substance. The contents of the packages tested positive for 84.02 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $151,236.  

Both occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and transported to the Indio Border Patrol station for further processing.

The 48-year-old male driver, 62-year-old female passenger, narcotics, and vehicle were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. They will be facing federal charges. 

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. For all news, information, and updates follow us on Twitter @CBPElCentro, @USBPChiefELC and Instagram.
 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Indio Agents Seize 84 Pounds of Meth During Vehicle Stop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.