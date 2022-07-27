India Digital Asset Management Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

India Digital Asset Management Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India digital asset management market to continue its robust growth during 2022-2027.

The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the India digital asset management industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on India digital asset management market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Informed covered in the report:

Historical market data from 2016-2021

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Keyword market size and its contribution to the parent market

Upcoming market trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on key players

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart meters market key players

The India digital asset management market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.53% during 2022-2027. Digital asset management (DAM) is a software-based solution that stores, retrieves, shares, and utilizes digital assets. It is utilized by various organizations to process data files, engineering blueprints, text documents, webpages, and audio and video files that are retrieved and stored into a single centralized interface. DAM solutions allow the authorized user to review and edit the stored data. As a result, DAM finds application in banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, education, and information technology (IT) industries.

India Digital Asset Management Market Trends:

The India digital asset management market is primarily driven by the growing demand for cloud-based services across organizations. It also facilitates workflow automation, manages permission through copyright functionalities, and streamlines the cloud experience for the user. In addition to this, DAM solutions help maintain the transparency of operation, improve digital content, and reduce operational costs. Besides this, the emergence of industry 4.0 and digitization is also facilitating workflow collaborations and automation, which is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of high-net-worth individuals and expanding middle-class population is also fueling the demand for DAM solutions. Furthermore, the increasing content creation due to penetration of the internet and smartphones in the region is also expected to positively impact the market in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India digital asset management market to continue its robust growth during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Brand Asset Management System

Library Asset Management System

Production Asset Management System

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Application:

Sales and Marketing

Broadcast and Publishing

Others

Breakup by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

East India

South India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

