Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of Webster Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in the 1600 block of Webster Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 5:16 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location to check on the welfare of a resident. Upon arrival, members located an unconscious and unresponsive adult female victim, inside of a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

The decedent has been identified as 69-year-old Marilyn Payne, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 30-year-old Anna Payne, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

