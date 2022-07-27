Tankless Water Heater Market Projected to Hit $12.3 Billion by 2031

Tankless Water Heater Market

Rise in infrastructural developments and surge in deployment of smart water heaters drive the growth of the global tankless water heater market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tankless water heater market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in demand for tankless water heater from residential consumers, rapid growth of smart city infrastructure, and rise in investment toward upgradation of aged government infrastructure are the key factors that significantly contribute toward the growth of the global tankless water heater market. However, cost associated with additional heat exchanger in case of condensing tankless water heater is anticipated to hamper the growth of the tankless water heater market, globally. Conversely, rise in focus toward manufacturing of tankless electric water heater with safety awareness, enhanced quality, and energy efficiency is expected to create potential growth opportunity for key players operating in this market.

Depending on type, the condensing segment registered the highest tankless water heater market share of about 62.7% in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for condensing tankless water heaters from various end user applications including apartment buildings, nursing homes, hotels, and others. For the consumers with continuous demand for hot water, condensing tankless water heater is the best option owing to its capacity to provide more hot water as compared to non-condensing tankless water heaters, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Depending on energy source, the electric segment registered the highest market share of about 56.7% in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during tankless water heater market forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for hot water from various types of applications including residential, commercial, and industrial. In addition, benefits associated with tankless electric water heater such as high efficiency, low operating & energy costs, long life, minimized standby energy losses, and others are anticipated to fuel the growth of the tankless electric water heater market from 2022 to 2031.

By energy factor, the 0.91 to 0.99 EF segment registered the highest market share of about 71.7% in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in demand for highly efficient water heaters is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the tankless water heater market during the forecast period. In addition, advantages such as longer lifespan, utility cost saving, sustainability, lower operational cost, and others along with high energy factor are anticipated to fuel the growth of the tankless water heater market for this segment and hence contribute toward the overall market growth in the coming years.

On the basis of end user, the commercial segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%. Rapid urbanization is the key factor that exhibits the growth of commercialization by fulfilling the need of urban population by building commercial infrastructures. This is expected to fuel the growth of the tankless water heater market during the forecast period. In addition, surge in demand for tankless water heaters from commercial applications such as hotels, warehouses, educational sites, offices, food sales/services, healthcare, and others are anticipated to drive the growth of the market from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe garnered a dominant share in 2021, and is anticipated to maintain this dominance in the tankless water heater market during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of key players and huge consumer base in the region. In addition, tankless water heaters have gained importance owing to increase in electrification rate, rise in disposable income in European economies, and rapid urbanization, which, in turn, is expected to augment the growth of the tankless water heater market during the forecast period.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of the major tankless water heater industry participants. The key players that operate in the market are profiled in the report, which include A.O. Smith, Bradford White Corporation, EcoSmart Energy Products, Inc., General Electric, Noritz Corporation, Navien, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiebel Eltron, Inc., Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and V-Guard Industries, Ltd.

Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted various industries and countries across the globe. Decrease has been witnessed in the growth rate of the industries such as construction & building, transportation, oil & gas, automotive, and energy sectors owing to the lockdown imposed, globally.

This has further declined the need for tankless water heaters, which, in turn, has hampered the growth of the tankless water heater market in 2020. In the Europe region, economies such as Germany, France, Spain and, Italy follow stringent measures such as attaining social distance and limiting movements to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Furthermore, building & construction activities across the globe were on hold during the pandemic period owing to strict measures of social distancing, lack of labor, and raw material supply disruptions. This further declined the growth of the market in 2020. Moreover, temporary shutdown of factories, manufacturing bases, and other processing industries hampered the growth of the tankless water heater market. Thus, all these factors collectively led to decreased growth of the global tankless water heater market in 2020, and are expected to foster the market growth by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

