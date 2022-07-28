Adam Saada, Owner of Saada Productions, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Video Production Company - 2022”

“We're honored to include Adam Saada and his company into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Saada, the owner of Saada Production, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Video Production Company - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Adam Saada and his company into our BoLAA family."

Adam Saada moved from Wellesley, MA, to California after obtaining a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in media production and saving up enough for the move. Upon arriving, he worked a minimum wage job and took on some production jobs that were either low in pay or no pay. After years of struggle, Saada received the opportunity of a lifetime when hired as studio manager/engineer of Beverly Hills Studios.

Throughout his journey with Saada productions, his passion for his craft and dedication to his clients helped to grow his business into what it is today. Saada has been a professional videographer, editor, and director over 11 years. He focuses on storytelling, attention to detail, and creating an emotional connection with his clienteles' target audiences through his productions.

Saada Productions, based in Los Angeles, provides high quality professional videography services for world-renowned brands, small businesses, and some of Los Angeles' most elite clientele.