Power Device Analyzer Market Projected to Hit $616.79 Million by 2030

Rapid expansion of the healthcare industry across the globe drives the growth of the global power device analyzer market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global power device analyzer market size was valued at $423.25 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $616.79 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. Power device analyzer markets are highly used in medical, electrical & electronics, and other industries. In addition, rapid expansion of healthcare industry across the globe may act a s the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in demand for Power device analyzer market in electronic industry is expected to provide growth opportunity for the market.

A power analyzer is used to measure the flow of power (w) in an electrical system. This refers to the rate of electrical transferal between a power source and a sink hence, the alternative expression of power is denoted as energy per second (J/s). Measurement of power flow is critical however, it is a rudimentary process that can be carried out with consummate ease using a standard power analyzer. More advanced systems acquire electrical signals and carry out integrated calculations for additional and complex analysis.

Power analyzers can be used to measure the flow of energy in either alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC) systems – with distinct considerations for measuring AC circuits. The determination of an electrical signal’s true RMS (root mean square) time period underlines each of the subsequent calculations performed by the measuring instrument. This is complicated by AC measurements, where root mean square is typically expressed as an equivalent DC value. To accurately determine the true RMS of an AC waveform, an average must be calculated across the cycle of the AC frequency. This is defined as the fundamental frequency of the circuit. power analyzers can digitally detect frequency cycles to provide reliable RMS periods during power conversion. In addition, power analyzer detects the voltage and current of the system. Typical systems directly acquire individual voltages using voltage dividers, while a transformer is usually required to measure the current. This comprises a coil that measures the electrical field of a wire carrying a current, or a flux gate current transducer.

The global power device analyzer market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, current, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into both AC & DC, AC, and DC. On the basis of current, it is divided into below 1000A and above 1000A. By end user, it is classified into automotive, energy, telecommunication, consumer electronics & appliances, and medical. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global power device analyzer market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Arbiter Systems, CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG Ltd., Circutor (Spain), Delta Electronics, Dewesoft D O O, Hioki E E Corporation (Japan), Iwatsu Electric (Japan), Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and Texas Instruments (U.S.).

Key findings

On the basis of type, the both AC & DC segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of current, the below 1000A segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the Automotive segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific registered the highest power device analyzer market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL POWER DEVICE ANALYZER MARKET

The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed the movement of people and goods, across the globe, including in most of the regions in which production of power device analyzer system is on large scale. To limit the spread of COVID-19, a number of local, state, and national governments have imposed various restrictions on the conduct of business and travel, such as stay-at-home orders and quarantines that have led to a significant number of business slowdowns and closures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, decline and is expected to continue to result in a substantial curtailment of business activities, including decrease in demand for a broad variety of goods and electronic products, weakened economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, significant economic uncertainty and volatility in the financial and commodity markets, including the reduction in global demand for oil & gas combined with excessive supply due to disagreements between organization of the petroleum exporting countries (OPEC), both in the U.S. and abroad. However, due to the disruption in such all-mentioned activities there is decrease in power device analyzer market growth which negatively impacted the whole market.

