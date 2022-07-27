India Paper Bags Market to Reach US$ 896.2 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3% | Business SWOT Analysis 2022-2027

India Paper Bag Market Research Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Paper Bags Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Indian paper bags market size reached US$ 650 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 896.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Paper bags represent the renewable and eco-friendly product variants of conventional bags used to hold purchases and packaging items. They are generally manufactured by using recycled Kraft and parchment paper. In addition to this, these bags are processed via mechanical and chemical processes to achieve a certain weight and color. Furthermore, they are biodegradable, durable, lightweight, and require less energy for recycling as compared to plastic bags. Paper bags are commonly available in a wide array of shapes, forms, colors, and sizes that vary depending on the diverse requirements of users. As such, they find extensive applications in various end-use industries, such as pharmaceutical, retail, construction, chemicals, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-paper-bags-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing consumer awareness towards the health hazards of plastics is primarily driving the India paper bags market. Additionally, the development of shopping malls, complexes, retail outlets, etc., in rural and urban areas is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of paper bags that are coated with food-grade liners and keep the contents fresh over an extended period is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the launch of several favorable policies by government bodies to minimize the utilization of single-use plastics is propelling the demand for paper bags in this country. Apart from this, numerous product innovations aimed at improving the design and manufacturing processes are anticipated to fuel the India paper bags market over the forecasted period.

India Paper Bags Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India paper bags market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India paper bags market on the basis of product type, material type, thickness, distribution channel, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Sewn Open Mouth

• Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

• Pasted Valve

• Pasted Open Mouth

• Flat Bottom

• Others

Breakup by Material Type:

• Brown Kraft

• White Kraft

Breakup by Thickness:

• 1 Ply

• 2 Ply

• 3 Ply

• > 3 Ply

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Retail

• Construction

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2845&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19 • Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.