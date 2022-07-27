South Africa Food Safety Testing Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities & Industry Analysis- 2025 | Benefits, Segments

South Africa Food Safety Testing Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outbreak of listeriosis, a serious foodborne disease, is the key factor to supporting the development of various regulations to shape the modern food control infrastructure, and thus, support the growth of the South Africa food safety testing market. In addition, rise in economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds, is a significant factor that is expected to boost the growth of the food safety testing market during the forecast period.

The South Africa food safety testing market size was valued at $65,727 thousand in 2017, and is estimated to reach $145,995 thousand by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the South Africa food safety testing market forecast, i.e., from 2018 to 2025.

Access to safe and affordable food is a basic human right. Food carrying potential contaminants can be harmful to health. Consumers expect and deserve protection against risks found in food. This ethical factor generates the need to setup food safety regulation and drives the growth of the South Africa food safety testing market.

Food safety auditors in the South African arena are faced with a number of challenges and one of the areas that lead to the biggest debates is the effective auditing of product testing requirements & compliance in the absence of comprehensive legislation.

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate mis-description of food. Increased economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that boosts the South Africa food safety testing market growth during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bureau Veritas, Deltamune, DNV GL AS (DNV), Eurofins Scientific S.E., Intertek Group plc., QIMA Limited, SGS SA (SGS), and TUV SUD.

Key Findings of the South Africa Food Safety Testing Market:

In terms of value, the PCR-based assay technology in South Africa food safety testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Gauteng region is expected to dominate the South Africa food safety testing market, registering a significant CAGR of 10.9% in terms of value.

Mpumalanga region is projected to show exponential growth throughout the forecast years, growing at a CAGR 12.8%, in terms of value.

Based on food tested, the processed food segment is anticipated to dominate the South Africa food safety testing market, registering a CAGR of 10.5%.

Based on contaminant, the pathogen testing segment accounted for more than two-fifths share of the South Africa food safety testing market in 2017.

