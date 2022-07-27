Protein Chip Market Insights 2030: The Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.50%

Protein Chip Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Protein Chip Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Protein chips, also known as protein microarrays, are miniature and parallel assay systems that contain small amounts of purified proteins in high-density form. They allow the simultaneous determination of various analytes from a small number of samples in a single experiment.

The chip consists of a supporting surface such as a glass slide, nitrocellulose membrane, beads, or microtiter plate to which an array of capture proteins is bound. Probe molecules specifically labeled with a fluorescent dye are attached to the array. Protein microarrays are rapid, automated, cost-effective, and highly sensitive, using minimal amounts of samples and reagents. The high-throughput technology behind protein microarrays is relatively easy to develop because it is based on technology developed for DNA microarrays, which have become the most widely used microarrays. This technology is used to track the interactions and activities of proteins and determine their function on a large scale.

There are two major types of protein chips: analytical protein chip and functional protein chip. Functional protein chips differ from analytical chips in that functional protein arrays are composed of arrays containing full-length functional proteins or protein domains. These protein chips are used to study the biochemical activities of the entire proteome in a single experiment. They are used to study numerous protein interactions such as protein-protein, protein-DNA, protein-RNA, protein-phospholipid and protein-small molecule interactions.

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global protein chip market positively. There has been a high demand for protein microarray from diagnostics laboratory due to COVID-19. In 2020, in the U.S., digital protein microarray platform for rapid multiplex quantification of cytokines from critically ill COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the University of Michigan Hospital helped in a personalized strategy guided by rapid cytokine assays. In April 2020, China developed a SARS-CoV-2 proteome microarray containing 18 out of 28 predicted proteins and applied it for characterization of IgG and IgM antibody responses from 29 convalescent patients. These responses provide insights to aid development of effective diagnostic, therapeutic, and vaccination strategies. These developments are expected to foster growth of the protein chip market.

The protein chip market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region. By technology, the analytical microarray segment accounted for the largest share of the protein chip market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the antibody characterization segment accounted for the largest share of the protein chip market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period. This is attributed to advantages including low biological sample volume, high sensitivity/specificity, and large-scale data generation.

By end user, education and research institutions segment is the major contributor expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for protein microarray assays. Rapid development and cost-effectiveness of testing in protein chip assays is expected to drive market growth in other regions.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assist to identify the prevailing protein chip market opportunities.

• An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

• Region wise and country wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2030, in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the Global protein chip Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Players

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• DANAHER CORPORATION

• Illumina, Inc.

• Merck KGAA

• Arrayit Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• QUOTIENT LIMITED

• RayBiotech Life Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

