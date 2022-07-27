Traffic Crash: 1800 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a serious traffic crash that occurred on Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, in the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kia Optima was being driven in a parking lot in the area, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a 7-year-old child. The vehicle then struck a curb. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

During the subsequent investigation, detectives discovered that the driver of the vehicle was an 11-year-old juvenile male, who was unable to press the brake and stop the vehicle before striking the victim.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.