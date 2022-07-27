Tofu Market To Hit US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.14% | Amy's Kitchen, Eden Foods Inc., Hain Celestia

Global Tofu Market Research Report 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tofu Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global tofu market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.14% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview and Application:

Tofu, also known as bean curd, represents a creamy and protein-rich item that is prepared by coagulating and pressing fresh soy milk into a solid block. It is a rich source of calcium, copper, iron, zinc, amino acids, vitamin B1, etc. Tofu assists in enhancing skin texture, boosting energy levels, maintaining a healthy weight, etc. It also contains isoflavones that aid in protecting against the risks of heart diseases, osteoporosis, cancer, etc. Unprocessed tofu is commonly available in various textures, including soft, silken, extra-soft, firm, extra-firm, etc. It can effectively absorb flavors from spices, seasoning, marinades, etc. Consequently, tofu is extensively utilized in several cuisines.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The global sanitary napkin industry is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tofu-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing consumer inclination towards vegan diets and the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry are primarily driving the tofu market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders is augmenting the adoption of low-cholesterol, gluten-free, and plant-based food products. This, in turn, is catalyzing the global market. Moreover, quick serving restaurants (QSRs), cafes, and other eateries are experimenting with numerous flavors and combinations of tofu to offer innovative and unique dishes to their customers, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the introduction of tofu-based hot dogs, ice creams, burgers, shakes, desserts, etc., and the rising utilization of aggressive promotional activities by the leading manufacturers on social media platforms, are stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of antimicrobial packaging solutions to improve the shelf life of the product is anticipated to fuel the tofu market over the forecasted period.

Tofu Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global tofu market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amy's Kitchen

• Eden Foods Inc.

• Hain Celestia

• House Foods Group

• Morinaga & Company

• Pulmuone

• Tofurky

• Vitasoy

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global tofu market on the basis of product, type, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Processed Tofu

• Unprocessed Tofu

Breakup by Type:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Application:

• Hotels, Restaurants and Catering

• Food Processing

• Household

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Supermarkets and Hypermarket

• Convenience Stores

• Specialist Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2109&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19 • Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Related Latest Report:

United States Camel Dairy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-camel-dairy-market

Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soy-milk-protein-ingredients-market

North America Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-anhydrous-milk-fat-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.