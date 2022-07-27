Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market | Business Opportunity And Future Growth Analysis Report 2025

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market

The factors such as its low deployment cost and high applicability in a wide range of mobile devices are expected to drive the market growth.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market held $2.64 billion in 2017, and is estimated to generate $43.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of key market trends, growth factors & opportunities, key segments, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Increase in adoption of Bluetooth beacons along with surge in demand for proximity marketing drive the growth of the global IPIN market. However, the challenges regarding implementation and operations of IPIN hinder the market growth. However, increase in demand for connected devices would offer new opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Key Benefits for Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current indoor positioning and indoor navigation market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation industry.

Based on component, the services segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the software segment would witness the highest CAGR of 44.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on technology, the Bluetooth low energy segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 45.9% during the forecast period. However, the Wi-Fi segment contributed to the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to contribute the highest share throughout the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments including ultra-wideband technology and others.

Based on end use industry, the retail segment accounted for the dominant share in the global market in 2017, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

However, the healthcare segment is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 47.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report discusses segments including manufacturing, office spaces, travel & hospitality, logistics, public spaces, and warehouses.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period. However, North America accounted for the largest share, holding more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period.

The report analyzes major market players operating in the global IPIN market such as HERE Technologies, Sensewhere, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Pointr, Steerpath Ltd., Senion AB, Nextome srl, indoo.rs, SPREO, and AirFinder.

