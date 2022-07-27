Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market 2031: The Asia Pacific region will exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.7%

Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market-2031

A quantitative analysis from 2022 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031” report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Oncology molecular diagnostic methods are applied to treat various types of cancers such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer and others based on their molecular level. These methods are used to identify cancer cells and analyze them by analyzing their biomolecules, such as proteins. , DNA or RNA. Many molecular diagnostic tests use blood samples, saliva, and samples from tumor tissue to detect and measure specific genetic sequences of normal cells and infected cells. Oncology molecular diagnosis helps in rapid analysis and provides detailed information about the disease and will help in further treatment of cancer.

Growing awareness of personalized medicine and growing number of patients suffering from various types of cancer are driving the market growth. Support from governments and major players for the development of advanced technologies for the diagnosis and management of cancer populations is driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market. Increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers, aging population and biomarker identification systems and changed lifestyles, as well as technological advancements in molecular diagnostic techniques accelerate the growth of the oncology molecular diagnostics market.

Lack of healthcare insurance and low awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of skilled professionals to handle molecular diagnostic techniques will hinder the growth of the oncology molecular diagnostics market. Furthermore, governments initiate cancer awareness programs to reduce the burden of cancer population, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market, owing to decline in number of patient visits in hospitals and clinics for cancer diagnosis. As hospitals and clinics are giving first priority to COVID-19 patients so the appointment for diagnosis of cancer and their treatment are cancelled, which has negatively impacted the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market.

By country, the oncology molecular diagnostics market is analyzed in Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The adoption and acceptance of personalized medicine, upgradation of healthcare infrastructure and high investment in R&D will dominate the rest of the Asia-Pacific market in 2021.

By type, the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next generation sequencing (NGS), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), spectrometry, and others. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of end-user, the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, reference laboratories, and others (research institutions and academic institutions). The hospital segment dominates the market in 2021. Increase in visits of cancer patients for diagnosis and treatment is driving the market growth in the coming years.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

• The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2022 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis by technology, application, and end user help understand various trends and prevailing opportunities in the respective market.

• Key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of global Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts would assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

• Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion

Key Market Players

Rest of Asia-pacific Key Players

• Abbott Laboratories

• BioMerieux,

• Amoy Dx,

• F.Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd,

• Siemens Healthcares,

• Danaher Corporation,

• Diasorin SP,

• Thermo Fisher,

• Agilent Technologies Inc

• Sysmex Corporation

• Illumina Inc

• Qiagen N.V

