Cough Syrup Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 | Pfizer Inc, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories

Cough Syrup Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Cough Syrup Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” as per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cough syrup market size was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. It is believed that cough syrup does not really work. However, some people find that they work for them and are reasonably safe medications. Cough syrups are sweet medicated liquids used to relieve coughs. Children 6 years and younger should be given only a simple cough mixture such as glycerin, honey and lemon, or only prescribed cough syrup.

Cough syrup is used to treat coughs that occur when someone has an upper respiratory tract infection (URTI). Furthermore, coughing can be a symptom of other conditions, such as asthma or lung disease. Cough syrups are often divided into dry cough and chest cough.

Cough syrup is prescribed by a doctor or available over the counter for patients with sneezing, common cold, runny nose and other respiratory allergies. An ingredient in cough syrup has pro-viral properties and should be avoided by people infected with the coronavirus, according to scientists. The medication “do not take” list for coronavirus symptoms released by the scientists includes dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant that is commonly used in cold medicines, especially cough syrup.

A new paper published in the journal Nature has found that dextromethorphan can increase the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Furthermore, the coronavirus is capable of replicating and hijacking cells, which can make someone feel sick. As a result, researchers caution against using cough syrups and other cold and flu medications that specifically contain dextromethorphan.

The cough syrup market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into expectorants, cough suppressants/antitussives, and combination medications. On the basis of age group, the cough syrup market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. By distribution channel, the market is distributed into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

the cough syrup market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2027 due to easier availability of cough syrups at retail pharmacies, rise in geriatric population, and less stricter laws regarding the abuse of cough & cold medicines in the region. However, LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as governments are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing cases of respiratory disorders.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current global cough syrup market trends forecast estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global cough syrup market is provided.

• Region-wise and country-wise cough syrup market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook of the global cough syrup market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Johnson & Johnson services Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Novartis International AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

• Sanofi

