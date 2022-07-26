When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 26, 2022 FDA Publish Date: July 26, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Wheat and Soy Company Name: Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., Santa Fe Springs, CA is recalling 17.6 oz packages of Marutomo Dashi Soup Base because they may contain undeclared wheat and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed in California and Nevada through restaurants and retail stores.

The product comes in a 17.6 oz, blue plastic package with a sticker label in English on the back side of the package. The affected Best Before dates were distributed between July 1, 2021 and July 22, 2022. The UPC for the product is 074410374020.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing wheat and soybean was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat and soybean. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a human error during product label checking process.

The distribution of the product has been ceased until the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at recall@wismettacusa.com.