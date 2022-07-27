U.S. Chamber, United Way Worldwide Unveil Joint Report to Combat Human Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and United Way Worldwide unveiled a joint report to combat human trafficking. The publication demonstrates the importance of using a cross-sector approach to address human trafficking and the specific technology and strategies that companies are using to successfully combat human trafficking in their industries. The business community and the philanthropic sectors cannot do this work alone. The U.S. Chamber and United Way Worldwide encourage governments, non-governmental organizations, and law enforcement, among others, to join us in this fight.

The report, Trust by Performance: Uniting Business and Philanthropy Against Trafficking, was presented during an event at the U.S. Chamber to commemorate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, held each year on July 30. The event, which featured leaders from business, policy, and philanthropy, focused on how the public and private sector work collaboratively to combat human trafficking, including best practices and tools for businesses.

“Human trafficking is a systemic injustice that no organization, corporation, or government can end alone,” said Angela F. Williams, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “We must work together to end human trafficking. It’s the right thing to do, and from a business perspective it’s also the smart thing to do. The companies highlighted in this report, including a number of longtime United Way partners, exemplify this commitment through their inspiring initiatives, projects, and programs.”

“Employers, in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and governments, are leading efforts to provide education and raise awareness to fight human trafficking,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Director of Employment Policy Research Michael Billet. “The U.S. Chamber and United Way Worldwide have partnered to demonstrate the importance of using a cross-sector approach to develop anti-human trafficking programs and strategies. Together, the private and philanthropic sectors are empowering survivors and working with lawmakers, senior government officials, and the public to combat this heinous crime.”

"Human trafficking is one of the greatest human rights issues of our time,” said United Way Center to Combat Human Trafficking Executive Director Mara Vanderslice Kelly. “It is a hidden crime with tens of millions of victims. It touches every aspect of our economy, and businesses play a vital role in identifying and halting this heinous crime. That is why we are so proud to see members of the business community stepping up to the plate to stop human trafficking around the world."

The new publication spotlights the following companies and their initiatives to empower survivors:

Delta Air Lines

Delta SkyMiles members donate miles to Polaris through the SkyWish program. Delta employees and customers have donated over 15 million miles to provide more than 250 flights to survivors.

Deloitte

Deloitte supported AnnieCannons, Inc. in identifying a training location that will enable the organization to expand its operations to reskill survivors with data science skills.

Marriott

Marriott partners with the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery to develop the Future in Training Hospitality Survivor Employability Curriculum to deliver training and resources for survivors seeking careers in the hospitality sector.

UPS

UPS provides funding to United Way’s Center to Combat Human Trafficking, which brings anti-trafficking projects to scale by energizing, coordinating, and mobilizing the United Way network and partner organizations working on the front lines.

The full report can be found here.