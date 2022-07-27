Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Crash - DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A5003213                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2022 @ Approx 1634 hours

STREET: Shadow Lake Rd

TOWN: Glover

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leland Ln

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Scot Riggie

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, Roof, Undercarriage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash into a deck on Shadow Lake Rd in the Town of Glover, VT. Upon Troopers arrival they observed the vehicle to have traveled off Shadow Lake Rd, toward the lake and crash into a few trees, landing on a deck on the side of Shadow Lake. The deck was a total loss. The vehicle did not go into the lake and was towed out by Wrights Towing. VSP was assisted by Glover Ambulance, Glover Fire and the Department of Natural Resources. Investigation revealed Riggie to have a criminally suspended license. Riggie was cited into court and issued a VCVC.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7038730 T23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 @ 1000 hour

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

