Derby Barracks / Crash - DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5003213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 07/26/2022 @ Approx 1634 hours
STREET: Shadow Lake Rd
TOWN: Glover
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leland Ln
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Scot Riggie
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, Roof, Undercarriage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a single vehicle crash into a deck on Shadow Lake Rd in the Town of Glover, VT. Upon Troopers arrival they observed the vehicle to have traveled off Shadow Lake Rd, toward the lake and crash into a few trees, landing on a deck on the side of Shadow Lake. The deck was a total loss. The vehicle did not go into the lake and was towed out by Wrights Towing. VSP was assisted by Glover Ambulance, Glover Fire and the Department of Natural Resources. Investigation revealed Riggie to have a criminally suspended license. Riggie was cited into court and issued a VCVC.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 7038730 T23 VSA 1038 Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 @ 1000 hour
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881