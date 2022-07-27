Recovered Stolen Bicycles/Rutland Barracks
News Release
CASE#: 22B4003851
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
DATE/TIME: July 26, 2022
LOCATION: Rutland VT
Incident: Recovery of Stolen Bicycles
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks recovered multiple suspected stolen bicycles of various makes and models from a residence in Rutland City.
If you have been a victim of a bicycle theft in the Rutland County area please email Corporal Loyzelle at Christopher.Loyzelle@Vermont.Gov with a description of your bicycle and contact information.