Recovered Stolen Bicycles/Rutland Barracks

News Release

CASE#: 22B4003851

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

DATE/TIME: July 26, 2022

LOCATION: Rutland VT

Incident: Recovery of Stolen Bicycles

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks recovered multiple suspected stolen bicycles of various makes and models from a residence in Rutland City.

If you have been a victim of a bicycle theft in the Rutland County area please email Corporal Loyzelle at Christopher.Loyzelle@Vermont.Gov with a description of your bicycle and contact information.