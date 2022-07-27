Palm Beach County Commission Candidate Michelle McGovern Committed to Stopping Gun Violence with Common Sense Gun Laws
After Parkland, I worked with Sen. Nelson to organize discussions across the region to advance legislation on common-sense solutions to gun safety.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Oyola McGovern, candidate for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6, is committed to stopping gun violence by advocating for common-sense gun laws. As a mom and community leader, Michelle Oyola McGovern understands that now is the time for stronger gun safety laws.
— Michelle Oyola McGovern.
“After Parkland, I worked with Sen. Nelson to organize discussions across the region to advance legislation on common-sense solutions to gun safety. As your next County Commissioner, I will actually stand up to the NRA as I have a record of fighting for background checks on gun purchases and eliminating ghost guns,” said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
Michelle Oyola McGovern is proud to have received the Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate distinction for her life-time advocacy of common-sense gun legislation. She is committed to continue working with the many Americans who are fighting for public safety measures that protect our community from gun violence.
Michelle Oyola McGovern has over two decades of policy, governmental, and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other issues.
Michelle also currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, Councilman for the Village of Wellington. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her own way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
