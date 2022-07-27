Real Estate Tycoon Ari Rastegar Reveals How The World’s Most Powerful People Overcome Failure On His New Podcast

From Sadhguru to G-Eazy and Killer Mike, global thought leaders share their secrets for achieving breakthroughs in life and business, on ‘The Gift of Failure’

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debuting Tuesday, July 26th, celebrity real estate tycoon, Ari Rastegar gets global thought leaders to open up about their biggest mistakes - and how they overcame them - on his new podcast, The Gift of Failure.Through in-depth interviews with some of the world’s most influential people, from rappers to gurus and CEOs, the uber passionate entrepreneur teaches listeners how to make the most of their past failures and accomplish their most ambitious goals.With five new episodes, the podcast sets the stage for Rastegar 's highly-anticipated companion book release, The Gift of Failure: Turn My Missteps Into Your Epic Success, out September 27th. Coined “The Oracle of Austin” by Forbes, the 40 year old has become one of the most influential players in commercial real estate, and the youngest ever inductee into the Commercial Observer’s coveted “Power 100” list.Now, he’ll introduces listeners to industry-leaders who’ll share their own unique personal stories as examples of what’s possible on the other side of adversity. Tune in for advice and inspiration on a variety of topics including:● Episode 1: The Difference Between Success and Failure, According to Sadhguru● Episode 2: Change Through The Power of Music, with Killer Mike● Episode 3: How a Rare Disease Taught Me to Enjoy Life, with TOKiMONSTA● Episode 4: Turning Your Downfall Into Your Greatest Gift with Vic Mensa● Episode 5: Everything in Life is a Test with Alex DVBBSWith each episode -full of the “life-changing insight,” inspiration, and motivation, soon-to-be released interviews include Brian Urlacher, G-Eazy, and more. .The Gift of Failure hosted by Ari Rastegar is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pod.link, and Stitcher.About Ari Rastegar:Rastegar has spent more than a decade building institutional quality real estate investment portfolios, with a single mission in mind: help investors access high-quality, recession- resilient real estate assets in fast-growing markets. By using his proprietary 70-point 'Due Diligence' checklist, Rastegar has developed a unique approach to help ensure that acquisitions and portfolios meet the strict requirements of both institutions and high-net worth individuals. Rastegar's dedication to healthy living has earned him features in GQ and other national publications. Learn more at RastegarProperty.com and follow @Rastegar on Instagram for more inspiration and updates.