CCHR Webinar: The Baker Act and Medication Management in the Florida Foster Care System
According to the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Center, every year, tens of thousands of foster youths suffer damage to their health because of being unnecessarily prescribed multiple psychotropic medications.
Children in the foster care system are given psychiatric drugs at a rate four times higher than the rate for all children and in higher dosages.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human rights (CCHR) is hosting an online webinar on July the 30th designed for professional case workers, those acting as a Guardian ad Litem, caregivers, foster parents or anyone concerned about the welfare of foster children and what they face in the foster system.
There are around 22,000 children in the Florida foster care system and according to an article by Leya Groysman, “foster care children take psychiatric medications at a rate four times higher than the rate for all children. They also take them in higher doses, and often their prescriptions are not accompanied by proper treatment planning or monitoring. It appears that at times these prescriptions are given more to keep the children complacent rather than to heal any problems.” [1,2]
“These children have already been through a life trauma and to compound that trauma by putting them on powerful drugs for which there is either no, or insufficient, high quality data on adverse effects for this age group is unconscionable,” states Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida. [3]
The webinar will cover these important topics:
1. Understanding what kids in the foster care system go through.
2. How certain parents, guardians and caregivers have navigated this system for the benefit of foster care children—real life examples.
3. Identifying the basic children’s rights impacted in foster care.
4. The laws regarding involuntary psychiatric examinations and medication prescription within the foster care system.
Currently advocating for laws to protect foster children, CCHR Florida, received Honorable Mention in the prestigious 2022 Nonprofit Awards in the area of social responsibility for their work to protect children and restore parental rights. CCHR has been instrumental in the passage of numerous laws pertaining to the protection of individuals from psychiatric abuse. Anyone interested in learning more is invited to visit their Center located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Ave in downtown Clearwater, Florida. To register for the webinar please call 800-781-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
Sources:
[1] FOSTER CARE IN YOUR STATE: FLORIDA BY NATALIE HETRO SEPTEMBER 24, 2021
https://www.focusonthefamily.com/pro-life/foster-care/foster-care-in-your-state-florida/
[2] The Crisis of Overmedicating Foster Children By LEYA GROYSMAN • May 19, 2022 https://nursingclio.org/2022/05/19/the-crisis-of-overmedicating-foster-children/
[3] Psychiatric drugs given to children and adolescents have been ranked in order of safety MENTAL HEALTH 01.09.20 doi: 10.3310/alert_40795 - https://evidence.nihr.ac.uk/alert/psychiatric-drugs-given-to-children-and-adolescents-have-been-ranked-in-order-of-safety/
Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+17278715715 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn