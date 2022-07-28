How to choose between business projector and home projector
Many people hesitate between the home projector and business when buying projector, this article introduces these two projectors to bring you some buying tips.NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The projector can magnify and project media onto the screen. However, different types of projectors are designed for their specific applications. A cinema projector can accommodate a large number of people. Home projectors cater to smaller audiences. Projectors are also common in the business world, For example, many people use them in offices and meetings. Therefore, projectors can meet the different needs of users in different scenarios.
So what are the similarities and differences between projectors in different scenarios? A business projector will generally be brighter and cleaner and will be equipped to handle a variety of media options. A home projector, on the other hand, has a much higher resolution. Both can be used in your home theater system, it all depends on your real needs.
This article will give you a detailed description of the differences between home projectors and businessl projectors.
Home Projector
The so-called home projector, also known as micro projector, TRT-3M portable projector, is a projector used at home, its role is mainly used for home video, office, and entertainment. Its products mainly through 3M LCOS RGB tricolor projection light machine and 720P film decoding technology, the traditional huge projector is compact, portable, tiny, entertainment, and practical, so that the projection technology is closer to life and entertainment. Its product host generally weighs no more than 0.2Kg, and some even do not require fan cooling or ultra-small silent fan cooling. It can be carried around (can be put in your pocket) and the screen can be projected to 40-50 inches or more, so sometimes we also call it a micro projector or pocket projector, portable projector, mini projector, or handheld projector.
Business Projector
Business projectors are projectors that are optimized for business and office meeting environments and needs and are a subdivision of projectors. Business projectors are usually connected to a computer's VGA port, HDMI port, or U-drive port to present large format PPT, PDF graphic content, excel spreadsheet content, or high-resolution picture content that needs to be displayed.
What are the Differences Between a Business Projector and a Home Theatre Projector?
Brightness
Business projectors have a very specific niche, they are always used in office/large conference spaces.
Since office environments are spacious and bright, with adequate lighting, business projectors must have sufficient brightness to overcome the light environment to project a clear image and meet the needs of the user.
Home theaters are usually much darker than offices. Even if it is too bright, you can draw the curtains or turn off the lights. Generally speaking, home theatre projectors have about 1500 – 2500 lumens brightness, while business projectors give 3000 – 5000 lumens or more.
Conclusion: home projectors are not as bright as business projectors.
Resolution
Business projectors are most often optimized for projecting Word documents, Excel documents, PowerPoint slides, etc. Most business projectors display images in WXGA (1280 x 800) image resolution. It is a standard widescreen resolution for laptops that are used in presentations.
Home projectors are designed to handle a variety of media content, such as various videos, pictures, etc. This is why the high resolution is so important for home projectors. Today, most home projectors come standard with a 1280 x 1080 resolution, which allows them to handle 1080p HD images.
Contrast Ratio
Contrast refers to the difference between darker and lighter colors produced by a projector. The contrast ratio required for business projectors is usually low, which is dictated by the use case. This is because displaying documents does not require a high contrast ratio.
This means that a high contrast ratio is necessary for a home projector. When you watch a movie or play a game, picture and color quality are important.
Size
Projectors are available in different sizes and shapes. Business projectors usually require a great deal of portability due to changes in office locations. The best portable business projectors weigh between 3 - 8 lbs.
Home projectors are usually heavier than business projectors. People usually choose to create a private theater at home to enjoy their happy hour, so they rarely move the projector. Of course, some people choose to move their projectors to the backyard or outdoors for a different kind of movie experience. If you’re planning to move your projector around a lot, look for home theater projectors with features like those feet mentioned above, and make sure the keystone correction options are robust enough that you’re more than likely to find a good place to set one in any environment.
Conclusion
In fact, with the advancement of technology, business projectors, and home projectors can be used interchangeably with each other. But you have to take into account the brightness, clarity contrast ratio, etc. of the projector. For example, Dangbei's new flagship 4k laser projector is a great choice, and the Dangbei Mars Pro is just the right size and weight to allow you to use it in the office as well as enjoy your unique movie nights at home and outdoors, and Anker's recently released Nebula Cosmos 4k portable projector is also great.
Projectors are optimized for specific purposes, so you should aim to choose one that suits your needs. It all depends on what you want!
