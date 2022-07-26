COMMODITY ELECTION RESULTS ANNOUNCED
ILLINOIS, July 26 - SPRINGFIELD, IL— The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced winners of the July 7, 2022 state agricultural commodity board elections today. The elections filled positions on three agricultural boards: the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board.
These boards oversee the check-off dollars that come from assessments levied at the first point of sale. State law sets assessment for corn at 7/8 of 1 cent per bushel, soybeans at ½ of 1 percent of the market value, and wool at 3 ½ cents per pound.
Newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms. A list of winners for each commodity board follows:
Illinois Corn Marketing Board
|
District
|
Counties in District
|
Representative
|
District 3
|
Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren
|
Rob Elliott
|
District 6
|
Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermillion
|
Steve Fourez
|
District 9
|
Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, Schuyler, McDonough
|
Terry Smith
|
District 12
|
Clark, Coles, Crawford, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Cumberland
|
Daniel Meyer
|
District 15
|
Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, Williamson
|
Jeff Scates
Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board
|
District
|
Counties in District
|
Representative
|
District 3
|
Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark, Warren, Whiteside
|
Dwayne Anderson
|
District 4
|
Bureau, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle
|
Buck Hill
|
District 6
|
Livingston, McLean, Woodford
|
James Martin
|
District 8
|
Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler
|
David Niekamp
|
District 15
|
Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair
|
Jeff Parker
|
District 18
|
Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson
|
Richard Rubenacker
Sheep and Wool Marketing Board
|
District
|
Counties in District
|
Representative
|
District 3
|
Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren, Henry
|
Appointment
|
District 6
|
Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby
|
Appointment