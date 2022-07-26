Submit Release
COMMODITY ELECTION RESULTS ANNOUNCED

ILLINOIS, July 26 - SPRINGFIELD, IL— The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced winners of the July 7, 2022 state agricultural commodity board elections today. The elections filled positions on three agricultural boards: the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board.


These boards oversee the check-off dollars that come from assessments levied at the first point of sale. State law sets assessment for corn at 7/8 of 1 cent per bushel, soybeans at ½ of 1 percent of the market value, and wool at 3 ½ cents per pound.


Newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms. A list of winners for each commodity board follows:


Illinois Corn Marketing Board

 

District

Counties in District

Representative

District 3

Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren

Rob Elliott

District 6

Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermillion

Steve Fourez

District 9

Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, Schuyler, McDonough

Terry Smith

District 12

Clark, Coles, Crawford, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Cumberland

Daniel Meyer

District 15

Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, Williamson

Jeff Scates

Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board

 

 

District

Counties in District

Representative

District 3

Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark, Warren, Whiteside

Dwayne Anderson

 

District 4

Bureau, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle

 

Buck Hill

District 6

Livingston, McLean, Woodford

 

James Martin

District 8

Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler 

 

David Niekamp

District 15

Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair

 

Jeff Parker

District 18

Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson

 

Richard Rubenacker

 

                             

Sheep and Wool Marketing Board

 

 

District

Counties in District       

Representative

District 3

Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren, Henry

Appointment

District 6

Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby

 

Appointment


