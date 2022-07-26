COMMODITY ELECTION RESULTS ANNOUNCED

ILLINOIS, July 26 - SPRINGFIELD, IL— The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced winners of the July 7, 2022 state agricultural commodity board elections today. The elections filled positions on three agricultural boards: the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board and the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board.





These boards oversee the check-off dollars that come from assessments levied at the first point of sale. State law sets assessment for corn at 7/8 of 1 cent per bushel, soybeans at ½ of 1 percent of the market value, and wool at 3 ½ cents per pound.





Newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms. A list of winners for each commodity board follows:





Illinois Corn Marketing Board District Counties in District Representative District 3 Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren Rob Elliott District 6 Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermillion Steve Fourez District 9 Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, Schuyler, McDonough Terry Smith District 12 Clark, Coles, Crawford, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Cumberland Daniel Meyer District 15 Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, Williamson Jeff Scates

Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board District Counties in District Representative District 3 Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark, Warren, Whiteside Dwayne Anderson District 4 Bureau, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle Buck Hill District 6 Livingston, McLean, Woodford James Martin District 8 Adams, Brown, Hancock, McDonough, Schuyler David Niekamp District 15 Clinton, Madison, Monroe, St. Clair Jeff Parker District 18 Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson Richard Rubenacker Sheep and Wool Marketing Board District Counties in District Representative District 3 Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren, Henry Appointment District 6 Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Moultrie, Sangamon, Shelby Appointment



