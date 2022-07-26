Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program application period to open, more options for disadvantaged communities

ILLINOIS, July 26 - Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) begins August 1. The funding cycle is the largest ever due to the passage of Gov. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program and again dedicates resources to communities with the greatest needs.





"The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program gets resources into the hands of our local partners to improve quality of life in their communities and strengthen the state's overall transportation system," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Under Gov. Pritzker, there is more opportunity than ever to get involved and deliver projects where they can do the most good."





Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, an all-time high of $125 million is available. To ensure communities with the greatest needs can participate, at least 25% of funding will be set aside for disadvantaged and economically distressed communities.





Projects eligible for funding through ITEP include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification work, and other improvements designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.





Applicants can include local governments and regional planning commissions. Nonprofit and private entities that apply must have a public sponsor. The maximum award is $3 million. For more information, including instructions on how to view and participate in webinars on the application process, visit the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program page.





Interested applicants can complete the online application beginning August 1. Applications, which include an online map and scoring system to determine local match requirements and identify high-need communities, must be received by September 30, 2022. Awards will be announced next year.





Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.