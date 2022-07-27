Press Conference Postponed on Resolution to Define and Address Antisemitism

MARYLAND, July 27 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson





ROCKVILLE, Md., July 26, 2022—The press conference originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. in Rockville with Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, community leaders and local officials about the Resolution to Define and Address Antisemitism is postponed until September. A new release will be circulated, once the date is selected.

The resolution, introduced by the Council and led by Councilmember Friedson, was introduced in response to the disturbing rise of antisemitism and acts of assault, vandalism and harassment against Jewish community members and Jewish organizations across the County and nation.

As originally drafted, the resolution proposes the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism and reaffirms the Council’s commitment to combat all forms of hate and extremism and reflects the Council’s strong support for and solidarity with Montgomery County’s Jewish community.

# # #

For more information, contact Cindy Gibson, chief of staff, Office of Councilmember Friedson, at Cindy.Gibson@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-620-8571.