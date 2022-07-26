Submit Release
Iao Hon Market Park NAT Station to set up a special lane from tomorrow (27 July) for people in the key areas and key groups whose NAT is overdue

MACAU, July 26 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that a number of people in the key areas and key groups had been assigned a red health code due to failure to undergo nucleic acid testing within the specified period. To facilitate their testing, a special lane will be set up for them at the Iao Hon Park NAT Station starting tomorrow (27 July). The special lane will be open from 07:00 to 11:00, and from 17:00 to 24:00.

However, those who are given a red health code for other reasons must not use this station for sampling; they can only visit the Community Treatment Centre (Hall C of Macau East Asian Games Dome) to get tested.

