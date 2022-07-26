Breuer Resigns from Chief People Officer Role, Morrissette Thanks Her for Her Service

Today, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Joe Morrissette thanked Chief People Officer (CPO) Stacey Breuer for her service to the state after she notified him of her intention to resign her position effective Aug. 12, 2022.

“Stacey has been an extraordinary leader whose time in state government will have a lasting effect,” Morrissette said. “She has worked to build an efficient, knowledgeable team within OMB’s Human Resource Management Service division and across state government, and transform the state’s HR operating model, all to better the team member, applicant and citizen experience with the state.”

Morrissette added Breuer defined a vision for HR positioning the function as a strategic partner to agencies adding new HR capabilities including workforce planning, executive onboarding, enterprise-level digital HR processes, strategic talent acquisition and employer branding. Breuer also worked to deepen the change management practice, embed team member engagement into the Team ND culture and launch a comprehensive review of the total rewards package to position Team ND as an employer of choice in North Dakota.

Breuer was appointed CPO in January 2021. She previously served in communications and HR leadership roles at Doosan Bobcat North America. She will be returning to Doosan Bobcat North America to lead workforce strategy and its organizational effectiveness practice.

An interim CPO will be appointed before Aug. 12.