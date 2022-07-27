LEGENDARY WET WILLIE VOCALIST JIMMY HALL ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM, “READY NOW” TO RELEASE ON SEPT. 16, 2022 PRE-ORDER NOW
EINPresswire.com/ -- ALL-STAR LINE-UP FEATURING JOE BONAMASSA, JOSH SMITH, REESE WYNANS, MICHAEL RHODES, GREG MORROW, WARREN HAYNES AND JARED JAMES NICHOLS
BUY AND STREAM THE NEW SINGLE “JUMPIN’ FOR JOY” HERE
WATCH THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR THE NEW SINGLE “JUMPIN’ FOR JOY” HERE
Highly Anticipated Album Produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith released via Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Records
Legendary vocalist Jimmy Hall is set to release “Ready Now” – his first new solo album of original material since 2007. Producers Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith worked with Jimmy to make an album worthy of his amazing career and talent. The album is available to pre-order HERE.
The first single and title track “Jumpin’ For Joy” is available to buy and stream from HERE.
Watch the official music video for the new single HERE.
Jimmy Hall first gained popularity as the lead vocalist, saxophonist, and harmonica player for the band Wet Willie, emerging from Mobile, Alabama. His unique brand of R&B-infused rock and roll and onstage swagger propelled the group’s signature song Keep on Smilin’ to the Top 10 on the Billboard singles chart in 1974.
After seven albums with Capricorn Records, Wet Willie moved forward to Epic Records releasing the singles Street Corner Serenade and Weekend. Both singles hit the US Top 40 and five other songs were placed in the Billboard Top 100.
Packed with unforgettable, amazing songs and performances, his new album, Ready Now, is a major statement in a career full of highs dating back to Jimmy's work with the legendary Southern Rock band Wet Willie. Jimmy's singing, harp playing, and writing have never been stronger or more laser-focused on making a definitive career-defining album.
From epic southern rock tunes like Ready Now and A Long Goodbye to the boogie and blues of Girl's Got Sugar and Jumpin' for Joy, Jimmy's incredible voice is front and center.
Backed by a crack band that includes Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith, legendary keyboardist Reese Wynans, Bassist Michael Rhodes, and drummer Greg Morrow, Hall is free to give his all to the songs and performances. None more so than on the track Dream Release written with his son Ryan Hall about his lifetime friendship with Gregg Allman.
Joe Bonamassa co-wrote five songs on the new album and plays unforgettable guitar solos on Jumpin’ For Joy, Risin’ Up, Holding On For Dear Love, A Long Goodbye, and Will You Still Be There.
Co-producer Josh Smith plays an exquisite guitar solo on Girl’s Got Sugar.
The album also features special guest performances from legendary guitarists Warren Haynes and Jared James Nichols. Haynes plays a slide guitar solo on the title track Ready Now, while Nichols plays a guitar solo on Without Your Love.
Ready Now is a major statement on an amazing career by a legendary blues performer!
Track Listing
1. Jumpin’ For Joy
2. Risin' Up
3. Dream Release
4. Girl’s Got Sugar feat. Josh Smith
5. Ready Now feat. Warren Haynes
6. Holding On For Dear Love
7. A Long Goodbye feat. Joe Bonamassa
8. Will You Still Be Here
9. Without Your Love feat. Jared James Nichols
10. Love For It
11. Eyes In The Back Of Your Head
About Keeping the Blues Alive Records
Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have put their decades of expertise to use with their new venture, Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records. The independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa’s non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues.
Since its inception in 2020, KTBA Records has proven to be a driving force in the music industry, taking on talented artists and propelling them into the spotlight. The label has released albums for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dion, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, legendary Detroit-based blues guitarist Larry McCray, and blues rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor. Each album has received worldwide critical acclaim as well as topping the Billboard Blues Album Chart. This is only the beginning for KTBA Records. With its roster of talented musicians and success in the industry, the label has many new projects on the horizon, working synergistically with the non-profit’s mission of supporting musicians. 10% of all profits from KTBA Records are donated to the foundation.
KTBA Records represents Bonamassa’s continuing efforts over the last 25 years in support the artistic community and reflects the philosophy of paying it forward just as so many did for him in the hope of paving the way for musicians for years to come. To support KTBA Records' mission and its talented artists, visit KTBARECORDS.COM now.
JIMMY HALL – SOCIALS
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM
Media Contacts for Jimmy Hall & KTBA Records
Ebie McFarland | Ashley Gaskin
Essential Broadcast Media
ebie@ebmediapr.com | ashley@ebmediapr.com
Carol Chenkin
BUY AND STREAM THE NEW SINGLE “JUMPIN’ FOR JOY” HERE
WATCH THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR THE NEW SINGLE “JUMPIN’ FOR JOY” HERE
Highly Anticipated Album Produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith released via Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Records
Legendary vocalist Jimmy Hall is set to release “Ready Now” – his first new solo album of original material since 2007. Producers Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith worked with Jimmy to make an album worthy of his amazing career and talent. The album is available to pre-order HERE.
The first single and title track “Jumpin’ For Joy” is available to buy and stream from HERE.
Watch the official music video for the new single HERE.
Jimmy Hall first gained popularity as the lead vocalist, saxophonist, and harmonica player for the band Wet Willie, emerging from Mobile, Alabama. His unique brand of R&B-infused rock and roll and onstage swagger propelled the group’s signature song Keep on Smilin’ to the Top 10 on the Billboard singles chart in 1974.
After seven albums with Capricorn Records, Wet Willie moved forward to Epic Records releasing the singles Street Corner Serenade and Weekend. Both singles hit the US Top 40 and five other songs were placed in the Billboard Top 100.
Packed with unforgettable, amazing songs and performances, his new album, Ready Now, is a major statement in a career full of highs dating back to Jimmy's work with the legendary Southern Rock band Wet Willie. Jimmy's singing, harp playing, and writing have never been stronger or more laser-focused on making a definitive career-defining album.
From epic southern rock tunes like Ready Now and A Long Goodbye to the boogie and blues of Girl's Got Sugar and Jumpin' for Joy, Jimmy's incredible voice is front and center.
Backed by a crack band that includes Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith, legendary keyboardist Reese Wynans, Bassist Michael Rhodes, and drummer Greg Morrow, Hall is free to give his all to the songs and performances. None more so than on the track Dream Release written with his son Ryan Hall about his lifetime friendship with Gregg Allman.
Joe Bonamassa co-wrote five songs on the new album and plays unforgettable guitar solos on Jumpin’ For Joy, Risin’ Up, Holding On For Dear Love, A Long Goodbye, and Will You Still Be There.
Co-producer Josh Smith plays an exquisite guitar solo on Girl’s Got Sugar.
The album also features special guest performances from legendary guitarists Warren Haynes and Jared James Nichols. Haynes plays a slide guitar solo on the title track Ready Now, while Nichols plays a guitar solo on Without Your Love.
Ready Now is a major statement on an amazing career by a legendary blues performer!
Track Listing
1. Jumpin’ For Joy
2. Risin' Up
3. Dream Release
4. Girl’s Got Sugar feat. Josh Smith
5. Ready Now feat. Warren Haynes
6. Holding On For Dear Love
7. A Long Goodbye feat. Joe Bonamassa
8. Will You Still Be Here
9. Without Your Love feat. Jared James Nichols
10. Love For It
11. Eyes In The Back Of Your Head
About Keeping the Blues Alive Records
Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have put their decades of expertise to use with their new venture, Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records. The independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa’s non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues.
Since its inception in 2020, KTBA Records has proven to be a driving force in the music industry, taking on talented artists and propelling them into the spotlight. The label has released albums for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dion, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, legendary Detroit-based blues guitarist Larry McCray, and blues rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor. Each album has received worldwide critical acclaim as well as topping the Billboard Blues Album Chart. This is only the beginning for KTBA Records. With its roster of talented musicians and success in the industry, the label has many new projects on the horizon, working synergistically with the non-profit’s mission of supporting musicians. 10% of all profits from KTBA Records are donated to the foundation.
KTBA Records represents Bonamassa’s continuing efforts over the last 25 years in support the artistic community and reflects the philosophy of paying it forward just as so many did for him in the hope of paving the way for musicians for years to come. To support KTBA Records' mission and its talented artists, visit KTBARECORDS.COM now.
JIMMY HALL – SOCIALS
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM
Media Contacts for Jimmy Hall & KTBA Records
Ebie McFarland | Ashley Gaskin
Essential Broadcast Media
ebie@ebmediapr.com | ashley@ebmediapr.com
Carol Chenkin
CLC Enterprises
+1 561-929-0172
carol@carolchenkin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other