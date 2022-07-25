The bar is famously arduous, anxiety-provoking, and difficult to pass. Less than 40% of people passed the California exam in February 2021. But for pregnant or nursing test takers, one of the biggest challenges can be accessing the accommodations they need for the two-day exam.
You just read:
The Bar Exam Is Incredibly Difficult To Pass. It’s Even Harder For Those Pregnant Or Nursing.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.