Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Guyanese President Ali

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Guyanese President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Washington, DC. Secretary Blinken and President Ali discussed the importance of creating a sustainable energy future, bolstering food and energy security, safeguarding the environment, and promoting good governance, shared prosperity, and inclusive growth. The Secretary also emphasized the strength of our relationship and importance of future bilateral cooperation to make progress on the region’s most pressing issues.

