Undocumented Member of an Organized Crime Group Arrested Attempting Illegal Entry

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual who identified as a member of a South American Theft Group, Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., agents assigned to the Calexico station encountered 19 individuals making an illegal entry into the United States. The group was apprehended in Calexico, near the U.S./Mexico border.

Agents determined that the 13 Peruvian nationals, five Columbian nationals and one Chilean national, were without the legal status to be present in the U.S. All 19 individuals were arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further medical evaluation.

Record checks revealed that one of the individuals, a 60-year-old Chilean national, was involved with a South American Theft Group. Record checks also revealed that this individual had two active warrants, one from Ventura County for a probation violation and the other warrant from Manhattan Beach, Calif., for Larceny Grand Theft. This extensive criminal history included jail time for convictions of Grand Theft: Money/labor/Prop, and Conspiracy: Commit Crime.

This individual has also been ordered to be removed from the United States by an immigration judge.

The 60-year-old male was placed under arrest for his active warrant and turned over to Imperial County Sheriff’s office for extradition back to Ventura County.

All undocumented individuals will be processed for removal from the U.S.

