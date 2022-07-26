Laredo CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Sought for Sexual Offense

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers at the Laredo Port of Entry, detained one male subject wanted for sexual offense of a minor.

“Sexual violence can have serious psychological, emotional, and physical effects on a survivor. CBP collaborates with other law enforcement agencies to bring those allegedly committing these offenses to justice,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Thursday July 23, 2022, at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge. A CBP officer inspecting pedestrians arriving from Mexico, referred Juan Geronimo Hernandez, a 32-year-old male United States citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child sexual contact entered by the Laredo Police Department in Laredo, Texas. The warrant was confirmed to be active. The subject was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

