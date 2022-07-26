Valedictory and Congratulatory Letters from President Halimah Yacob to Former President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind and President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu, 26 July 2022

President Halimah Yacob has written a valedictory letter to former President of India Ram Nath Kovind and a congratulatory letter to President of India Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu was sworn in as India’s 15th President on 25 July 2022.The text of the letters is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 JULY 2022

Valedictory Letter from President Halimah Yacob to former President of India Ram Nath Kovind

24 July 2022

His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind

President

Republic of India

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I offer my congratulations on Your Excellency’s successful term as President of the Republic of India.

Your Excellency has led India with a steady hand through one of the most difficult times of this generation. Despite the many setbacks of COVID-19, you provided the country with a sense of unity which was central to India’s strength and resilience in overcoming these challenges. Your Excellency’s commitment to uplift the lives of the people of India, especially the less privileged, also continues to inspire all.

Our countries share a deep friendship that dates back centuries. This friendship will continue to be anchored by the shared commitment of our two countries to grow, prosper and navigate future challenges together. I look forward to working with Your Excellency’s successor to protect and strengthen this precious relationship between our countries.

Please accept my best wishes for Your Excellency’s continued good health and success.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

Congratulatory Letter from President Halimah Yacob to President of India Droupadi Murmu

25 July 2022

Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu

President

Republic of India

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to offer my warmest congratulations on Your Excellency’s appointment as the 15th President of the Republic of India.

Your Excellency’s resounding victory is testament to the confidence and respect that you command amongst the people of India.

Singapore and India have been steadfast partners to each other, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The robust relationship between our two countries has been anchored by years of close cooperation in a wide array of areas, including defence, education, skill development, and economic ties. India’s growth story presents many opportunities to take this relationship to greater heights.

In our role as Country Coordinator for ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations from 2021 to 2024, Singapore remains committed to working closely with India to enhance our Strategic Partnership. Singapore also looks forward to supporting India’s G20 priorities, including in our capacity as Convenor of the Global Governance Group (3G).

I look forward to working with Your Excellency to advance the bilateral relations between Singapore and India.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

