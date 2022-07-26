Governor McKee Announces Over $11 Million in Grants to 27 Nonprofit Agencies to Address Homelessness in Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND, July 26 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced that his Administration is allocating over $11 million in resources from the Consolidated Homeless Fund (CHF) to 27 nonprofit agencies to assist Rhode Islanders who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness. CHF brings together various funding sources, including local, state, and federal dollars, in a single coordinated effort to support homeless programs.

"Addressing the needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness and identifying affordable, permanent housing solutions continues to be a top priority of the McKee-Matos Administration. We could not do this important work without the dedicated service providers who step in up remarkable ways to support this population," said Governor McKee. "I also thank Speaker Shekarchi and Senate President Ruggerio for supporting this program and for their partnership in taking bold action to address Rhode Island's housing crisis in our 2023 State budget."

CHF provides grant funds primarily to nonprofit organizations that provide services to the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.

Eligible Activities:

- Essential Services – Support for individuals and families who are in an emergency shelter.

- Renovation Costs – Major rehabilitation costs of shelters or conversions of buildings into a shelter.

- Shelter Operations – Maintenance (including minor or routine repairs), rent, security, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, food, furnishings, staffing and supplies necessary for the operation of the emergency shelter.

- Rapid Rehousing/State Rental Assistance – Housing relocation and stabilization services and short and/or medium-term rental assistance as necessary to help a homeless individual or family move as quickly as possible into permanent housing.

- Homeless Management Information Systems (HMIS) Lead Eligible Costs – Costs of contributing data to the HMIS designated by the Continuum of Care.

"Community-based service providers, who work tirelessly to provide both shelter and a path to stability for unhoused Rhode Islanders, are vital to our efforts to end homelessness. Today's grants will allow them to further serve the clients who rely on them," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. "We are going to continue to invest in structured supports at every level to ensure housing is accessible to every Rhode Islander. Thank you to the organizations across the state whose care and commitment have protected families throughout the pandemic."

"Thanks to Governor McKee's leadership, we are making a monumental investment through the Consolidated Homeless Fund that will better serve individuals and families in crisis," said Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal. "The flexibility provided through the CHF will enable service providers to maintain and expand homeless shelter resources, expand emergency services for high need populations, offer rental assistance, and carry out other necessary programs to ensure that we make homelessness a brief and rare occurrence."

Agencies receiving new CHF grant funding:

Amos House Better Lives RI Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center Catholic Social Services Child and Family Services Community Action partnership of Providence County Community Care Alliance Crossroads RI Domestic Violence Resource Center Elizabeth Buffum Chace Family Services of RI Foster Forward House of Hope Housing Network of RI Lucy's Hearth McAuley Ministries Newport Mental Health One Neighborhood Builders Providence Community Health Centers RI Coalition to End Homelessness Sojourner House THRIVE Tri- County Community Action Program Turning Around Ministries WARM Washington Services Corporation Welcome House

Today's announcement continues the McKee-Matos Administration's ongoing commitment to addressing homelessness and creating permanent, affordable housing opportunities for Rhode Islanders experiencing housing insecurity. In May, the Governor announced the 2022 Landlord Incentive Program that provides financial incentives to landlords who rent a habitable dwelling to individuals and families who have been challenged in finding a safe, clean, and affordable home. The Governor also recently signed the FY 2023 state budget that includes a $250 million historic investment to support housing at all levels, including supports for individuals experiencing homelessness.

