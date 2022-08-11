TicketCity Reveals the Top Selling College Football Games of 2022 Season

Notre Dame at Ohio State and Alabama vs Texas are #1 and #2 as the SEC & The Buckeyes Dominate the Top 6

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With 25 days until the 2022 season kickoff, sales for college football tickets are brisk at TicketCity. Over the past week, college football sales have become our top selling category among all sports, surpassing MLB and just ahead of the NFL. The big games like Notre Dame vs Ohio State, Alabama vs Texas and A&M vs Alabama are obvious top sellers, but which other games are selling well. We share our top 10 by overall sales YTD.

Top Selling 2022 College Football Games ( “get in” ticket price, as of July 8th)

1. Notre Dame at Ohio State ($380)

2. Alabama at Texas ($350)

3. Michigan at Ohio State ($373)

4. Texas A&M at Alabama ($368)

5. Georgia vs Oregon ($296)

6. Texas vs Oklahoma ($425)

7. Auburn at Alabama ($314)

8. Oklahoma at Nebraska ($262)

9. Army vs Navy ($299)

10. West Virginia at Pitt ($129)

Get In Prices as of August 8th (change since July)

1. Notre Dame at Ohio State, $495 (+$115, up 30%)

2. Alabama at Texas, $360 (+$10)

3. Michigan at Ohio State, $410 (+$37)

4. Texas A&M at Alabama, $360 (-$8)

5. Georgia vs Oregon, $205 (-$91, down 30%)

6. Texas vs Oklahoma, $440 (+$15)

7. Auburn at Alabama, $315 (+$1)

8. Oklahoma at Nebraska, $250 (-$12)

9. Army vs Navy, $295 (-$4)

10. West Virginia at Pitt, $216 (+$81)

The hottest game in the country right now is Notre Dame at Ohio State, which has outsold the other 1,080 games we are currently selling. Demand is exploding as over the past month, the “get in” ticket price (lowest price per ticket on a pair) for ND at OSU has increased by 30%. The current “get in” ticket price on that game is $495, which is the highest among our top 25 selling games. The Shoe sits over 104,000 fans for a big game, and it’s likely every seat is full when the Irish come in September 3rd.

The next biggest college football game in-terms of ticket sales is Alabama at Texas on September 10th. All Spring & Summer, this game has experienced huge demand and currently has an average “get in” ticket price of $360. The sales on Alabama at Texas have split almost evenly with 55% coming from out of state buyers, and 45% coming from buyers located in Texas.

Other notable games among the top 10 are Michigan at Ohio State, A&M at Alabama, Georgia vs Oregon kickoff game, Texas vs OU, the Iron Bowl, OU at Nebraska and the 123rd Army vs Navy game. The Backyard Brawl has not been played since 2011 and demand for that game has erupted over the past month with the “get in” ticket price jumping up 70% from $129 per ticket to $216 per ticket.

While ticket prices are increasing on some games, there are still plenty of deals to be had when buying tickets for top college football games. The best deal amongst our top selling games is the Georgia vs Oregon kickoff game, where there “get in” price has dropped 30% from $296 last month to $205 today. Other top 25 games with cheap ticket price are Utah at Florida ($70), Alabama at Arkansas ($76), and LSU vs Florida St ($80). On all games, ticket prices will continue to change over the weeks ahead.

Top Selling 2022 Teams

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Alabama Crimson Tide

3) Texas Longhorns

4) Texas A&M Aggies

5) Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State leads our top selling team rankings, as they have the highest total ticket sales for their home games among every team we sell. The Buckeyes have arguably the most popular home schedule in college football with Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin all visiting Columbus. Those four OSU home games all rank within our top 50 selling games of the season. The Buckeyes may sell the most home game tickets, but Alabama is the most popular team to see play in 2022. 8 of the Crimson Tide’s 12 games rank in the top 50 selling games of the season including Alabama home games against Texas A&M, Auburn, and Miss State; and road games vs Texas, LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Among our top 20 top selling teams, there are 9 from the SEC, 5 from the Big Ten, 2 from the Big 12 (who are both moving to the SEC), 1 from the ACC and zero from the Pac-12. There are also 3 independents on the list. The order of the top selling teams will continue to evolve as the season gets closer.

Each Power 5 Conference’s Top Selling 2022 Game

ACC: Clemson at Notre Dame (or FSU at Miami)

Big 12: Texas vs OU

Big Ten: Michigan at Ohio

Pac 12: USC at UCLA

SEC: Texas A&M vs Alabama

The conference games listed above all rank in the top 30 selling games except for USC at UCLA which currently ranks just outside our top 100 selling games. The top selling Pac-12 conference game currently lags games like BC at Florida State, La Tech at Clemson, Hawaii at Michigan, and Miami at Va Tech. For the 2021 season, the top selling Pac-12 team was the UCLA Bruins who ranked behind 24 other colleges including Baylor, South Carolina, Nebraska, and Army.

