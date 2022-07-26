Missouri AG Sues Biden Admin. over Threats to Withhold Nutrition Assistance for Schools that Don’t Adhere to ‘Gender Identity’, ‘Sexual Orientation’ Policy

On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services issued guidance announcing that discrimination on the basis of sex in Title IX and the Food and Nutrition Act includes discrimination on the bases of sexual orientation and gender identity and that non-compliance could result in withdrawal of federal funds, putting Missouri’s Title IX and SNAP school lunch funding at risk.

“The Biden Administration is attempting to hold Missouri children’s lunch money hostage in order to further its woke agenda,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “This is yet another attempt by the Biden Administration to warp Title IX to fit their agenda. I will continue to make sure that bureaucrats are required to follow the law and will halt the Biden Administration’s bully tactics to protect imperative lunch funding for our children.”

In the lawsuit, the attorneys general argue the USDA’s Guidance is unlawful because: