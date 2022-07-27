SBERCOIN TO LAUNCH RUSSIA’S FIRST CRYPTO CARD IN AUGUST
Sbercoin card allows currency holders to freely pay for goods within Russia and abroad
Sbercoin, a new generation stable coin to be released on the Russian market, allows coin holders to sidestep sanctions and freely pay for goods within the territory of Russia and abroad. The Sbercoin card will innovate the cryptocurrency space and open the doors to the world of shopping. The coin will be released on August 20, 2022.
To date, Sbercoin has more than 32,280 participants and over 415 Sbercoin cards issued. When launched in Russia, the starting cost of the coin will be 1k1. That is, 1 Sbercoin will cost 1 ruble. In the future, as traditionally seen with other cryptocurrencies, the rate promises to grow.
Traditionally, crypto assets have not been acceptable forms of payments under Russia’s regulatory climate. With Sbercoin, crypto enthusiasts will be able to pay for goods within Russian territory and abroad.
“We are excited to launch our innovative Sbercoin and spearhead Russia’s entrance into the digital currency world,” said Herman Gref, CEO of Sbercoin.
Sbercoin has many innovative features and unique benefits including:
- The first cryptocurrency that is free of volatility
- Minimum transaction fees thanks to the blockchain revolution
- Instant operations without any centralized system
- Security guarantee of blockchain technology
- Supported on any device through mobile apps or browser
- All data is stored on users’ devices through a secured end-to-end algorithm
- Real-time access to all network workflows
- Support team comprised of certified digital specialists
For more information and to be one of the first to purchase Sbercoin at a lower foundation price, visit https://sbr.money.
About SBERCOIN Ltd
Sbercoin is scheduled to launch in Q3 of 2022 in Russia to provide an innovative way for consumers to freely pay for goods within the territory of Russia and abroad despite any sanctions in place. The Sbercoin card opens up the world of shopping without restriction. For more information, visit https://sbr.money.
