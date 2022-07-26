Route 50 Washington Pike Overnight Gas Line Work Starts Wednesday Night in Bridgeville and South Fayette

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight gas line work on Route 50 (Washington Pike) in Bridgeville Borough and South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday night, July 27 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on Route 50 between Millers Run Road and Chartiers Street nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday, August 7. Flaggers and digital messages boards will assist motorists through the work zone as needed.

Crews from Peoples Natural Gas will conduct gas line work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

